Women's World Cup 2025: Deepti Sharma Achieves Unique ODI Milestone, Joins Elite List With Ellyse Perry

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have locked horns against Nat Sciver-Brunt's England in the 20th match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday, October 19.

It is a must-win match for the Women in Blue in order to secure their place in the semi-finals. Currently, India hold the fourth place on the Women's World Cup 2025 standings with four points and a net run rate of +0.682 after playing four matches so far.

On the other hand, England stand in the third place on the table with seven points and a net run rate of +1.864 after playing four matches. As of now, England are unbeaten in the prestigious ICC event.

Deepti Sharma Attains Unique Feat In Women's ODIs

In the first innings of the ongoing match between India and England, Deepti Sharma stole all the limelight after her stunning performance. Deepti Sharma picked up four wickets in her 10-over spell, giving 51 runs at an economy rate of 5.10.

After a magnificent performance, Deepti Sharma achieved an elusive feat in the Women's ODIs. Deepti became the fourth player to attain the unique double of scoring 2000+ runs and picking 150+ wickets in the 50-over format.

Australia skipper Ellyse Perry hold the top spot with 4414 runs and 166 wickets in the ODIs. Meanwhile, West Indies' Stafanie Taylor stands in the second place with 5873 runs and 155 wickets. The third place in the chart is occupied by South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp with 3397 runs and 172 wickets in the Women's ODIs.

Deepti Sharma also attained another landmark in her career as she became the second Indian bowler after Jhulan Goswami to take 150+ wickets in the ODIs. Former Indian speedster Jhulan Goswami is still the highest wicket-taker in the women's ODIs with 255 wickets from 203 innings.

Deepti Sharma's Stunning Numbers In ODIs

Deepti Sharma played her maiden ODI match for Team India in 2014 against South Africa. In the 50-over format, the 28-year-old all-rounder played 117 matches and 116 innings, picking up 153 wickets at an economy rate of 4.33. Meanwhile, she also scored 2611 runs from 101 ODI innings.

Recapping the match, Heather Knight's 109-run knock from 91 balls helped England propel to 288/8 in the first innings. Apart from Knight, Amy Jones (56 runs from 68 balls) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (38 runs from 49 balls) also played a clutch knock.

Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani were the only wicket-takers for the Women in Blue. Charani took two wickets in her 10-over spell.