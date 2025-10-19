Women's World Cup: India Suffer Four-Run Defeat To England Despite Valiant Fight In Indore, Semi-Final Hopes Fade Away

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India suffered a disappointing four-run defeat to Nat Sciver-Brunt's England in the 20th match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday, October 19.

Heather Knight was named the 'Player of the Match' following her 109-run knock from 91 balls in the first innings. Knight hammered 15 fours and 1 six during her time on th

Deepti Sharma Shines With Four-Wicket Haul

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat against Team India in the 20th match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 in Indore.

Earlier in the first innings, England had a dominating start to the game after Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones stitched a 73-run opening partnership. The Lionesses had all the control of the matches as India struggled to pick wickets in the early moments of the first innings.

It was no other than Deepti Sharma who made the first breakthrough in the first inning after she dismissed Tammy Beaumont (22 runs from 43 balls) in the sixth delivery of the 16th over. Later, Deepti Sharma struck again as she removed Amy Jones (56 runs from 68 balls) in the first delivery of the 22nd over.

After losing two wickets, the Lionesses relied on Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt's partnership. Knight and Nat cemented a 113-run stand as the Indian bowling attack struggled to find a breakthrough. In the end, Shree Charani came to the rescue in the 39th over when she removed Nat Sciver-Brunt (38 runs from 49 balls) to take control of the match.

Heather Knight's (109 runs from 91 balls) scintillating knock came to an end in the third delivery of the 45th over after she was run out by Amanjot Kaur and Richa Ghosh. After the fall of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt, England lost quick wickets and were able to put 288/8 on the scoreboard in the first innings.

Deepti Sharma led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up four wickets in her 10-over spell. Meanwhile, Shree Charani also bagged two wickets in her 10-over spell, giving 68 runs at an economy rate of 6.80.

Smriti Mandhana's Resilient Knock Goes In Vain

During the run chase, the Women in Blue had a disappointing start after England picked up an early wicket in the sixth delivery of the third over. Lauren Bell drew the first blood in the second inning after she removed Pratika Rawal (6 runs from 14 balls). After the dismissal of Pratika Rawal, who is in great form in recent times, it felt like India would face trouble during the run chase. But Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur took things into their own hands for the time being.

In the sixth delivery of the 10th over, Charlie Dean put pressure on India after she dismissed Harleen Deol (24 runs from 31 balls). After losing two early wickets, Harmanpreet and Smriti solidified a 125-run partnership, which gave the Women in Blue an upper hand while chasing the target.

Nat Sciver-Brunt helped England take control after she broke the partnership by dismissing Harmanpreet Kaur (70 runs from 70 balls) in the second delivery of the 31st over.

The Women in Blue showed grit as they kept making partnerships in the second innings. After the Indian captain was dismissed, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma shone and cemented a 67-run partnership. But the partnership between Deepti and Smriti did not last long. In the second delivery of the 42nd over, Linsey Smith dismissed Smriti Mandhana (88 runs from 94 balls). The Indian opener was unlucky to miss out on her century by just 12 runs.

In the final moments of the run chase, Nat Sciver-Brunt put a dent in the Indian batting lineup after she dismissed Richa Ghosh (8 runs from 10 balls) in the fourth delivery of the 46th over.

Even after losing five wickets during the run chase, Team India gave a resilient fight against the Lionesses. With just four overs remaining, India needed only 32 runs to win, and the Women in Blue's fate in the prestigious ICC tournament lay in Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma.

Sophie Ecclestone picked up a big wicket in the fifth delivery of the 47th over after she removed Deepti Sharma (50 runs from 57 balls).

With 12 balls remaining, India needed only 23 runs to win. All the faces in the Indian dugout were nervous as they heavily relied on Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur. In the final over, India needed 14 runs from six balls. Sneh and Amanjot failed to score boundaries in the end and had to concede a close four-run defeat to England.