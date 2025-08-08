Will The India vs Pakistan Match Happen In Asia Cup 2025? Emirates Cricket Board COO Speaks Out Amid Backlash

Subhan Ahmed, COO of the Emirates Cricket Board, has expressed that the India vs Pakistan match is under no risk of not happening. However, he could not give a proper guarantee of it.

The COO of the Emirates Cricket Board added that one cannot compare the Asia Cup to tournaments like the World Championship of Legends, where the India Champions did not face Pakistan in the tournament's group stage and semi-final matches.

Emirates Cricket Board COO Speaks Upon The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match

The Asia Cup 2025 tournament has been receiving heavy scrutiny since Team India and Pakistan are scheduled to face off against each other.

Ever since the dreadful Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 innocent people, calls have been made to cut off all cricketing ties with Pakistan.

India has not engaged in any bilateral cricket with them since 2008, making the IND-PAK rivalry in cricket a rare instance. Both nations face each other in ICC and ACC competitions.

Amid the backlash over the IND vs PAK match, COO Subhan Ahmed has expressed that there is no risk of Team India and Pakistan not playing in the upcoming Asia Cup tournament.

"While I cannot give a formal guarantee, there is no risk of Pakistan and India not playing. The Asia Cup cannot be compared to private tournaments like the World Championship of Legends, where India refused to play against Pakistan in both the league stage and semi-final," Subhan Ahmed said to the reporters, per TOI Sports.

India's relations with Pakistan have intensified since the attack in Pahalgam, and the nation's response with Operation Sindoor has elevated tensions more than ever.

Team India and Pakistan Pitted In Group A For ACC Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup has been announced to take place in September this year, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi being the hosts for the T20 competition. Team India and Pakistan have been paired in Group A alongside the UAE and Oman.

Team India will face off against Pakistan on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai.

The tournament format suggests that India and Pakistan may face each other again in the Super Four, provided that they advance to the playoffs. If both sides move ahead, the final in Dubai may also feature a clash between them.