With MS Dhoni's Retirement Rumour Doing The Rounds, CSK Stars Who Could be Released at Mini Auction Before IPL 2026

Updated May 26th 2025, 13:15 IST
IPL 2025: It has been a season to forget for the Chennai Super Kings, who finished last in the points table after the group sage. With five titles in their cabinet, Chennai is one of the most successful franchises in the history of IPL and hence it was painful to watch them lose match after match. In fact, in 14 matches this season, CSK won only four - marking 2025 as their worst-ever season.
With the season done and dusted for the yellow army, it is time to hit the drawing board and chalk out a plan for the upcoming season. But before the next season gets underway, there is a mini-auction that will take place and a few players would be released.
Here are the players who may be released by Chennai Super Kings at the mini-auction.
Shivam Dube: Bought for a whopping Rs 12 Cr, Dube was expected to do big things in yellow. He was expected to win games with his big-hitting abilities in the backend of the innings, but he could not live upto the expectations.
He did get the runs, but his strike-rate was questionable. He amassed 357 runs in 14 games. What was concerning was his strike-rate which was 132.22. What does not work for him is that he only bats as he is used as an Impact player.
