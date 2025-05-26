With MS Dhoni's Retirement Rumour Doing The Rounds, CSK Stars Who Could be Released at Mini Auction Before IPL 2026

IPL 2025: It has been a season to forget for the Chennai Super Kings, who finished last in the points table after the group sage. With five titles in their cabinet, Chennai is one of the most successful franchises in the history of IPL and hence it was painful to watch them lose match after match. In fact, in 14 matches this season, CSK won only four - marking 2025 as their worst-ever season.

With the season done and dusted for the yellow army, it is time to hit the drawing board and chalk out a plan for the upcoming season. But before the next season gets underway, there is a mini-auction that will take place and a few players would be released.

Here are the players who may be released by Chennai Super Kings at the mini-auction.

Players CSK Could Release

Shivam Dube: Bought for a whopping Rs 12 Cr, Dube was expected to do big things in yellow. He was expected to win games with his big-hitting abilities in the backend of the innings, but he could not live upto the expectations.