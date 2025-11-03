Women's ODI World Cup: From Highest Run Scorer To Highest Wicket Taker, List Of Awards And Recognitions After India Beat South Africa To Clinch Maiden Title

India have lifted their maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup title after defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at DY Patil Cricket Stadium. Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first Indian captain to guide India to an ICC title in the history of Women's Cricket.

List of ICC Women's ODI World Cup winners

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final Man of the Match: Shafali Verma (India)

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Man of the Tournament: Deepti Sharma (India)

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Highest Run Scorer: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), 571 runs in 9 innings at an average of 71.37.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Highest Wicket-Taker: Deepti Sharma (India), 22 wickets.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Most Sixes: Richa Ghosh (India), 10 sixes.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Best batting Strike Rate: Richa Ghosh (India), 133.52.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Best Bowling Average: Sophie Ecclestone (England), 14.25.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Highest Score: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), 169 against England.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Best Batting Strike Rate: Nadine de Clerk ( South Africa), 136.69.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Best batting Average: Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), 82.00.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Most Hundreds: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), 2.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup Most Fifties: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), 3.

India Lift Maiden Women's ODI World Cup Title

Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and decided to bowl first. Riding on Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma's sensational innings, the hosts put up 298 runs on the board. Both the openers navigated the Proteas challenges with ease and once it had appeared, the Women In Blue would cross the 330 run mark.

But the South African bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals as India fell short by just one run of the 300 mark.