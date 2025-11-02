Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Fiery Richa Ghosh Surpasses Harmanpreet Kaur In Elusive List, Breaks Indian Captain's Longstanding Record

Women's World Cup 2025: Team India have locked horns against South Africa in the summit clash at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

During the high-voltage final, Indian middle-order batter Richa Ghosh played a fiery knock at a strike rate of 141.67. Ghosh played a 34-run knock from 24 balls in the first innings, hammering three fours and two sixes.

Richa Ghosh Shines In Women's World Cup 2025 Final, Attains Elusive Milestone

Richa Ghosh etched her name in the record book after a blitz performance at the DY Patil Stadium. Richa Ghosh surpassed Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur to hold the record of most sixes in a Women's World Cup edition. Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur held the second spot with her 11 sixes in the 2017 edition of the World Cup.

In the 2025 edition of the marquee event, the 22-year-old has slammed 12 sixes to secure the top spot jointly. Richa Ghosh holds the top spot along with Deandra Dottin (12 sixes in 2013) and Lizelle Lee (12 sixes in 2017).

However, Richa Ghosh now holds the milestone of most sixes by an Indian in a World Cup edition with 12 sixes in eight innings.

The wicketkeeper-batter also achieved another milestone as she became the highest run-scorer in overs between 41-50 in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. Richa Ghosh has amassed 185 runs in 41-50 overs at a strike rate of 165.17. South Africa's Nadine de Klerk stands in the second spot with 119 runs at a strike rate of 160.81. Richa's teammate, Jemimah Rodrigues, holds the third place with 110 runs at a strike rate of 146.66.

India Give 299-Run Target To South Africa

Earlier in the innings, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against India at the DY Patil Stadium.

Smriti Mandhana (45 runs from 58 balls) and Shafali Verma (87 runs from 78 balls) cemented a 104-run opening partnership, which gave India an edge in the first innings. Later, Richa Ghosh's clutch knock helped India propel to 298/7 in the first innings.

Ayabonga Khaka led the South Africa bowling attack with her three-wicket haul from nine-over spell at an economy rate of 6.40.