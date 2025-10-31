Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues Commemorates India’s Convincing Semi-Final Win Over Australia With Iconic Guitar Celebration | WATCH

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India clinched a historic win over Alyssa Healy's Australia in the second semi-final fixture at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, October 30.

With the win over Australia, Team India have marched into the final, where the Women in Blue will face South Africa, on Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium.

During India's win over Australia in the semi-final, Jemimah Rodrigues played a pivotal role during the run chase. She played a 127-run knock from 134 balls at a strike rate of 94.78. The 25-year-old hammered 14 fours during her time on the crease.

Jemimah Rodrigues cemented a crucial 167-run partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur, which made it easier for the Women in Blue to chase down the target. In the end, Jemimah (127*) and Amanjot Kaur (15*) stayed unbeaten on the crease and helped India clinch a stunning five-wicket victory over the mighty Australians.

Jemimah Rodrigues Marks India's Win With Guitar Celebration

Soon after India sealed a victory over Australia, Jemimah Rodrigues broke down in tears and knelt on the crease as her teammates surrounded her to celebrate the win.

In a video shared by the BCCI on their official social media handle, it is seen that the 25-year-old brought her iconic guitar celebration soon after India's stellar win over Australia.

Jemimah Rodrigues' Numbers In Women's ODIs

In the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, Jemimah Rodrigues played seven matches and six innings, scoring 268 runs at an average of 67.00 and a strike rate of 106.35. The youngster had a sluggish start to the tournament but she made a solid comeback and helped the Women in Blue march into the finals.