Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Deepti Sharma Baamboozles Annerie Dercksen, Brings India Back In Game Against South Africa

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India locked horns against Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa in the summit clash at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

Deepti Sharma Helps India Take Control Over South Africa

At a time when India needed a wicket the most, Deepti Sharma came to the rescue after the all-rounder bowled out Annerie Dercksen in the third delivery of the 40th over. Deepti delivered a yorker, Dercksen failed to understand it, and the ball went straight to hit the wickets.

It changed the momentum of the game as India took back control of the final at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Advertisement

Shafali Verma Powers India To 298/7

The start of the final match between India and South Africa was delayed by two hours after rain played a spoilsport in the beginning.

Advertisement

Earlier in the first innings, Smriti Mandhana (45 runs from 58 balls) and Shafali Verma (87 runs from 78 balls) gave India a kickstart after cementing a 104-run opening partnership. Later, Deepti Sharma (58 runs from 58 balls) and Richa Ghosh (34 runs from 24 balls) took control of the match after they played clutch knocks and propelled India to 298/7.

Ayabonga Khaka led the South African bowling attack with her three-wicket haul from a nine-over spell and conceded 58 runs at an economy rate of 6.40. Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon also picked up one wicket each in their respective spells.