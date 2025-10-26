Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Spoils Team India's Party In Navi Mumbai, Match Against Bangladesh Officially Called Off After Several Interruptions

Women's World Cup 2025: After several disruptions, the 28th match between India and Bangladesh was called off due to heavy rain at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, October 26.

The Women in Blue conclude their voyage in the group stage fixtures with three wins and three defeats after playing seven matches. India stood in the fourth place in the Women's World Cup 2025 standings with seven points and a net run rate of +0.628.

Even though the match was called off, India will still be in trouble after their star opener Pratika Rawal sustained an injury in the first innings while fielding.

Advertisement

Rain Plays Spoilsport In Navi Mumbai

The rain played a spoilsport before the start of the match. At first, the toss was delayed. Later in the first innings, play was halted after persistent rain.

Bangladesh displayed a poor performance in the performance they failed to cement a crucial partnership.

Advertisement

Sharmin Akhter was the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in the first innings after she played a 36-run knock from 53 balls at a strike rate of 67.92. Akhter slammed just four 4s during her time on the crease. It was Shree Charani who dismissed Sharmin Akhter in the first delivery of the 25th over.

Sobhana Mostary also tried to give her best for Bangladesh in the first innings, but they fell prey to the Indian bowling attack. Mostary played a 26-run knock from 21 balls at a strike rate of 123.81. Sobhana Mostary was dismissed by Radha Yadav in the fifth delivery of the 22nd over.

Radha Yadav and Shree Charani led the Indian bowling attack and restricted Bangladesh to 119/9 in the first innings. Radha picked up three wickets in her six-over spell, giving 30 runs, while Shree Charani bagged two scalps and conceded 23 runs. Meanwhile, Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma, and Amanjot Kaur took one wicket each in their respective spells.

India Cruise On Mandhana-Kaur's Partnership Before The Game Was Called Off

During the run chase, India looked solid, cruising on Smriti Mandhana (34* runs from 27 balls) and Amanjot Kaur's (15* runs from 25 balls) opening 57-run partnership. Mandhana and Amanjot displayed a stunning performance, but their efforts went in vain after rain disrupted the play again.

After the fourth delivery in the ninth over, it started raining heavily, and there were fewer chances that it would stop. After a few minutes of waiting, the match was finally called off.