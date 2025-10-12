Women's World Cup: Sensational Alyssa Healy Punishes India, Australia Light Up Vizag With A Convincing 3-Wicket Win Over Harmanpreet Kaur And Co

A majestic century from Alyssa Healy helped Australia tame India to maintain their winning run in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. The Aussie captain slammed her 6th century to guide the defending champions to a three-wicket win in Vizag.

Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal Shone For India

On the back of a narrow defeat against South Africa, the hosts needed a perfect start, and the Indian openers provided just that. Mandhana's solid run against Australia came just at the right time, and the Indian vice captain notched her 6th consecutive half-century against them.

Her knock of 80 comprised nine fours and three sixes, while Pratika Rawal also assisted with a solid 75. Mandhana became the first women's player to surpass 1,000 runs in a calendar year and also became 5th player to have reached 5,000 ODI runs.

The likes of Harleen, Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues managed to score some quickfire runs but couldn't convert those starts into big innings. India lost control of their innings and lost six wickets for just 36 runs.

Alyssa Healy Brilliance Propelled Australia To 4th Win

It was all Alyssa Healy from the start. The Aussie captain forged a brilliant 85-run partnership with fellow opener Phoebe Litchfield, but the latter was dismissed courtesy of a sensational Jemimah Rodrigues catch. It didn't bother Healy, and she kept chipping out valuable runs. She also went on to bring up the highest individual score ever scored against the Women In Blue in a World Cup game.

Healy then formed another 69-run partnership with Ellyse Perry, followed by a 95-run stand with Ashley Gardner. Perry launched a massive six of Sneh Rana to finish the match with an over to spare.