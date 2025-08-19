'Woohoo...': Jasprit Bumrah Gets Signed Jersey From Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: In what can be labelled as a major boost for Jasprit Bumrah, the India pace spearhead has received a signed jersey from football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The India pacer, who would feature in the Asia Cup, took to his social space and shared the picture. It is the No. 11 jersey of Ibrahimovic that Bumrah got. Bumrah claimed he was ‘ecstatic’ to have got it.

Bumrah Likely to Feature in Asia Cup 2025

Most reports claim that Bumrah would be part of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. There were speculations over his availability as he featured in only three of the five Tests in England due to his workload issue. Bumrah wrote: “Woohoo, words fall short. Ecstatic.”

Bumrah's inclusion in the squad will be a major boost for India. He has been India's serial match-winner for years together. He will bring his experience and skills to the table. It would be interesting to see the role he is given at the continental event. His inclusion may mean Mohammed Siraj does not get picked. For Siraj, it would be a well-earned break after his heroics in England. Siraj played all the five Tests and bowled long spells.

Meanwhile, Asia Cup 2025 starts from September 9. India play their tournament opener against UAE on September 10. The final of the event will take place on September 28.

India's likely squad for the Asia Cup