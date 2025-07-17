World Championship of Legends 2025: Full Schedule, Participating Teams, and Where to Watch Live

India are defending champions of the World Championship of Legends tournament. | Image: WCL

For cricket fans who yearn to watch the big stars of previous generations in action against one another, the World Championship of Legends 2025 provides them the perfect opportunity to do just that - and the latest edition of the league is set to get underway from Friday (July 18).

The series that features legends of cricket will take place in England and will see a number of legendary names such as Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Shahid Afridi, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and many more don their national team colours and compete against fellow superstars of their generation.

Here we take a look at everything you need to know about the tournament - from where it will be held, the teams to take part and the TV and online live streaming details.

When and Where Will The World Championship of Legends 2025 Take Place?

The tournament will be taking place in England, with four venues earmarked to host all of the matches.

Edgbaston in Birmingham, Headingley in Leeds, the County Ground in Northampton, and Grace Road in Leicester will play host to all of the matches.

The semi-finals and final will be held at Edgbaston, which is incidentally the same venue that will host the opening match between England and Pakistan on July 18.

India are the defending champions heading into the 2025 edition of the tournament, having beaten Pakistan in the final on the previous occasion.

Which All Teams Will Participate in the World Championship of Legends?

The six teams that will take part in the tournamant are India, Pakistan, South Africa, England, Australia, and West Indies.

India will be led by Yuvraj Singh, Pakistan by Shahid Afridi, South Africa by AB de Villiers, England by Eoin Morgan, Australia by Brett Lee and Chris Gayle will captain the West Indies.

Where Can You Watch All The Matches of the World Championship of Legends?

All of the matches will be available to watch on TV on the Star Sports Network.