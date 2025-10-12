World Cup 2025: India Sensation Smriti Mandhana Etches Name In Record Book, Attains Rare Milestone In Women's ODIs

Women's World Cup 2025: During the 13th match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 between India and Australia on Sunday, October 12, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Smriti Mandhana achieved a rare milestone in the Women's ODIs.

Smriti Mandhana became the first player to smash 1000 ODI runs in a single calendar year in Women's cricket.

Smriti Mandhana Etches Name In Record Books

On Sunday, October 12, Mandhana showed his dominance over the Aussies. In the first delivery of the 19th over, the 29-year-old took a single to score his 33rd ODI fifty. It was her maiden half-century in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, and no doubt it came when the Women in Blue needed it the most.

There was no special celebration from Mandhana. The Indian opener just raised her bat and acknowledged the applause from the crowd.

After scoring the half-century, Smriti Mandhana achieved another landmark as the 29-year-old hammered her fifth consecutive ODI fifties against Australia. The Indian opener scored half-centuries against Australia in the last five matches she took part in.

Mandhana also surpassed Mithali Raj's feat to achieve another milestone. The left-handed batter scored her 10th fifty-plus score against Australia in the Women's ODIs, becoming the first Indian batter to hit it against the mighty Aussies. Earlier, Mithali Raj held the top spot with nine fifty-plus scores against Australia.

Smriti Mandhana's Numbers In ODIs For Team India

Smriti Mandhana made his ODI debut for the Women in Blue in 2013 against Bangladesh at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 29-year-old played 112 ODIs, scoring 4991 runs at a strike rate of 89.77 and an average of 47.53. He hammered 33 fifties and 13 centuries in the 50-over format for Team India.