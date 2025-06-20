World Test Champions South Africa Gear Up for Zimbabwe Tests, Keshav Maharaj Takes The Helm In Temba Bavuma's Absence

South African players celebrate with the winner's trophy after their win in the World Test Championship against Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

World Test Champions South Africa will be in action in a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. The grind does not stop for the Proteas Men as they return to red-ball action in an away series. The Temba Bavuma-led side recently defeated Australia to become the new champions of test cricket. But the SA squad visiting Zimbabwe would not feature the test mace-winning skipper as he has been ruled out of action. A new leader takes charge, as Keshav Maharaj would be leading the side.

No Bavuma As Keshav Maharaj To Lead Proteas Men vs ZIM In Tests

South Africa has announced a total of five uncapped players for the upcoming two-match Test series, with Keshav Maharaj leading the side as Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of action. The side is coming off a humongous win over Australia at the home of cricket, where they won the World Test Championship Final to lift the coveted mace.

The Proteas Men will be travelling to Bulawayo, where they will face off against Zimbabwe in a two-match series starting June 28, 2025. The second test match will take place on July 06. Both matches will take place at the Queens Sports Club. Notably, both sides had already locked horns before the WTC Final, where SA had emerged victorious.

South Africa Test Squad For Two-Match Test Series Against Zimbabwe: Keshav Maharaj (c), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi*, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne and Codi Yusuf.

***Note: Pacer Lungi Ngidi will only be part of the second test

What Happened To Temba Bavuma?

Temba Bavuma, South Africa's regular skipper, has been ruled out of action as he has sustained an injury. The Proteas Men skipper had suffered an injury on day three of the World Test Championship Final, but he pushed through to form a robust partnership with centurion Aiden Markram to win it all.