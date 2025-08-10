Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Speculated Retirements Likely to Shatter the Biggest Tradition of Indian Cricket, Here's How India's ODI XI Might Look

Indian cricket is in a phase of transition across all the three formats. The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series was a testament to the skill and the prowess that the Indian youngsters have. After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin's Test retirements, nobody had expected the young Indian players to fight, but the manner in which they played the series will go down in the pages of history.\

After a gruelling season of Test cricket, the focus of the Indian team will now shift towards the white-ball format. India are all set to begin their preparations for the World T20 that is set to be played next year. India are not only the defending champions of the World T20, but they are also the hosts of the marquee event. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from the Test and the T20 format, and they now have limited chances to represent the nation, only in the One Day Internationals (ODI).

Three Captains and Three Formats: A Possibility in the Future

In the current setup, India have three different captains for three different formats Rohit Sharma in ODIs, Shubman Gill in Tests, and Suryakumar Yadav in the T20Is. Several reports are claiming that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants the star duo to give an honest insight about their future as far as ODI cricket is concerned.

The reports also say that the BCCI will want Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play domestic cricket in order to stay eligible to play the 2027 ODI World Cup. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retire, the Indian team might continue with their template of having three captains in three different formats. Courtesy of Shreyas Iyer's captaincy in IPL 2024 and 2025, he might very well be considered to lead the team in the ODIs.

India's ODI XI Without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh

India Gear Up for Asia Cup 2025