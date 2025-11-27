WPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Secure World Cup Winner Shree Charani For 1.3 Cr

Shree Charani had a base price of 30 lakh and was secured by the Delhi Capitals for a whopping amount of 1.30 Cr. She will be joined by her World Cup-winning teammate Sneh Rana at the Delhi Capitals. Rana was brought by the Delhi-based side for 50 lakh.

After Rana, Radha Yadav was up for auction and was secured by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for 65 lakh. Additionally, Harleen Deol was up for the auction for a base price of 50 lakh. Her former team Gujarat Giants, looked okay with letting the player go as she was sold to the UP Warriorz for the same price.