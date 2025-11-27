WPL 2026 Auction: Aussie All-Rounder Pulls Out Just Hours Before The Mega Auction | Know Why

Delhi Capitals Jess Jonassen and teammates celebrate the wicket of Dayalan Hemalatha during their match against Gujarat Giants, at Arun Jaitley Stadium | Image: ANI

The WPL 2026 Auction suffers a significant setback as an Australian bowling all-rounder has pulled out of the auction just hours before the event would begin.

Jess Jonassen, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder, will not participate in the 2026 season due to an injury-related concern.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction will be a grand affair, as multiple aspects are being introduced. With the introduction of RTM Cards and the total retentions being capped at just five, the intensity will be immense, and the anticipation will be sky-high among fans.

Jess Jonassen Pulls Out Of WPL 2026 Due To Injury

Jess Jonassen, the Aussie bowling all-rounder, has pulled out of the WPL auction due to an injury, as per ESPNCricinfo. The WPL disclosed it to all the franchises at the pre-auction briefing on Wednesday.

The Delhi Capitals-W had picked up in the 2023 auction. The 33-year-old left-arm spinner was picked up at the INR 50 lakh base price.

Jonassen is a veteran of Cricket Australia, having featured in over 200 international matches across formats.

The Aussie all-rounder has delivered a significant outing in the Women's Premier League. She has featured in 24 WPL matches for DC and was also a part of the team that reached the final in all three seasons.

Jess Jonassen has won five Player of the Match awards in WPL, making her the second-highest POTM winner. Only Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has won more POTM awards, with seven and is at the top of the list.

WPL Notify All Franchises With Significant Developments

Apart from Jess Jonassen pulling out of the mega auction, the WPL notified that Indian cricketers like batter Pratika Rawal, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia and seam bowler VJ Joshitha are injured. However, their names are still part of the auction pool.

The league reminded the team management that the three players cannot be part of the mandatory 15-member team. But if any franchise picks them up, they will not be allowed to get a replacement player.