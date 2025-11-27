WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The First-Ever WPL Mega Auction Live In India?

The first-ever Women's Premier League mega auction is all set to happen today. With women's cricket gaining significant attention due to the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, it will be a grand spectacle where team managements will strategise and feature in bidding wars.

All the WPL franchises have retained their core of at least five players and released the remaining players. This year, the player pool is brimming with elite talents who have outperformed in this year's Women's CWC in India.

First-Ever WPL Mega Auction To Kick Off Road For 2026 Season

The first-ever WPL Auction for the 2026 season will have 277 players going under the hammer. The battle will be tight, as 73 slots need to be filled across five WPL franchises. Fifty spots have been reserved for the Indian cricketers, while 23 have been kept for the overseas stars.

Out of the 277 talents who have registered, the primary focus would be on the eight marquee players. This time, the list features Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh from India, Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr from New Zealand, Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning from Australia, Sophie Ecclestone from England and the ICC's top-ranked women's ODI batter, Laura Wolvaardt from South Africa.

Mumbai Indians-W are the defending champions and one of the most successful WPL sides. They defeated the Delhi Capitals-W in the final at the Brabourne Stadium.

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The WPL 2026 Auction Match Take Place?

The WPL 2026 Auction match will take place on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at 03:30 PM IST.

Where Will The WPL 2026 Auction Match Take Place?

The WPL 2026 Auction match will take place in New Delhi.

How To Watch The WPL 2026 Auction Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the WPL 2026 Auction match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.