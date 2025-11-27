WPL Auction 2026: Delhi Capitals Secure SA Captain Laura Wolvaardt With Successful INR 1.1 Crore Bid

Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

The Delhi Capitals have secured Laura Wolvaardt for a whopping INR 1.1 Crore at the WPL 2026 Mega Auction in New Delhi. DC-W pulled off a solid steal in Laura, the ICC's number one-ranked ODI batter, who had led South Africa to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Final.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) mega auction 2026 began with the bidding of marquee players, with stars like Alyssa Healy and Deepti Sharma among others featured in the list.

Laura Wolvaardt's name was drawn last in the marquee set, and the anticipation was that some WPL franchises would engage in a bidding war for the South Africa-W captain.

As it turns out, the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru engaged in a to-and-fro as they raised their paddles to increase their bid.

DC eventually prevailed by pushing for an INR 1.1 Crore bid, and Laura Wolvaardt will join the Capitals to enhance their batting unit.

In the 13 matches she has played, Laura Wolvaardt has put up a total of 342 runs. She is also coming off a brilliant Women's World Cup campaign, where she scored 571 runs in nine matches. Wolvaardt's brilliant World Cup campaign pushed her case in the WPL mega auction.

Bringing in Laura Wolvaardt will be key for the WPL franchise as her match-winning capacity would come in clutch in the explosive limited-over tournament.

UP Warriorz Make A Solid Spree, MI Get Amelia Kerr

The marquee player round featured some intense bidding wars from the franchises as top-performing players were up for grabs in the mega auction.

Veteran Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy surprisingly went unsold in the auction. But Meg Lanning found a place with the UP Warriorz, who bid INR 1.9 Crore for the top-order batter.

The UP Warriorz's spending spree continued in the WPL 2026 Auction as they retained all-rounder Deepti Sharma for INR 3.2 Crore. They used the RTM card to bring her back. UPW also brought back Sophie Ecclestone via RTM for INR 85 Lakh