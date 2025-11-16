WTC Points Table 2025-27: India Drop To 4th Place Following Humiliating Defeat In Kolkata Test, South Africa Rise To Top 2

Indian and South African players shake hands after the end of the Kolkata Test | Image: AP

India vs South Africa: Team India conceded a heartbreaking 30-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test match of the series at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 16.

South Africa bowler Simon Harmer was named the 'Player of the Match' after he picked up eight wickets in the first Test match of the series, at the Eden Gardens.

South Africa staged an impressive comeback to secure a landmark victory over India in Kolkata, marking their first Test triumph on Indian soil in 15 years. Skipper Temba Bavuma, continuing to quiet his doubters, has now guided his side to 10 wins in 11 matches as captain.

Here's The Updated WTC 2025-2027 Points Table

Following the defeat, India dropped to fourth place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2026 standings, with 52 points and a points percentage of 54.17. In the 2025-2027 cycle, India have played eight matches so far, clinching four wins and conceding three defeats.

On the other hand, South Africa moved to the top two after the win. The Proteas hold second place on the table with 24 points and have a points percentage of 66.67. South Africa played three matches in the ongoing cycle, winning two and conceding one defeat.

WTC 2025-2026 Updated Standings. Image: ICC (Screengrab)

India Suffer Defeat To South Africa In Kolkata

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first against India. Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery spell, claiming five wickets, saw the visitors bowled out for 159. Aiden Markram (31 off 48) and Wiaan Mulder (24 off 51) were the top contributors in their opening innings.

India responded with 189 runs, thanks largely to KL Rahul’s gritty 39 off 119 balls, though Simon Harmer’s four-wicket haul kept the hosts in check.

In the second innings, South African captain Temba Bavuma anchored the side with a determined unbeaten 55 from 136 deliveries. Despite Ravindra Jadeja’s four wickets, the Proteas managed 153, setting India a target of 124.