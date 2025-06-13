WTC Final, AUS vs SA: South Africa In Driver's Seat After Aiden Markram Century, Proteas In Touching Distance Of Long-Awaited ICC Title

Updated 13 June 2025 at 23:33 IST
An Aiden Markram century has put South Africa in command on the third day of the World Test Championship final at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Markram forged a 143-run partnership with captain Temba Bavuma to leave the third day on a high.
Earlier, Mitchell Starc led the Australian fightback with a gritty half-century. Starc put up a 59-run partnership with Josh Hazlewood to carry forward his sensational form. Day one and two witnessed 14 wickets fall on each occasion, but day three just saw four wickets, which proved the uncharacteristic nature of the Lord's surface. Starc and Hazlewood's batting display gave South Africa a blueprint and both Markram and Bavuma followed it to the core. Thehy didn't take risks and only punished off the loose balls. Markram was particularly brutal on the offside and brought up his century with a fine shot off Josh Hazlewood.
Markram stood by all the challenges, and despite losing two partners, there wasn't any kind of nervousness from the 30-year-old. Mitchell Starc struck twice to send back Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder to the pavilion.
Markram also became the third batter after Steve Smith and Travis Head to score a century in the WTC final. South Africa are just 69 runs away from their maiden WTC title, and with the pitch offering assistance to the batters, Pat Cummins and Co. need to bring something out of the box to put the Proteas in trouble.
Temba Bavuma showed sheer resilience to battle throughout pain omn the third day. The South African captain was dropped on 2 by Steve Smith at first slip and the Australian had to leave the field with a dislocated finger. Bavuma appeared to have pulled his hamstring while running and later also needed medical assistance on the pitch. He reached his half-century in 82 balls and reserved his celebration perhaps for a bigger occasion. His fighting will power also brought up a cheer from the crowd and it remains to be seen whether he can keep the Proteas flag flying high on English soil.
