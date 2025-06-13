WTC Final, AUS vs SA: South Africa In Driver's Seat After Aiden Markram Century, Proteas In Touching Distance Of Long-Awaited ICC Title

An Aiden Markram century has put South Africa in command on the third day of the World Test Championship final at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Markram forged a 143-run partnership with captain Temba Bavuma to leave the third day on a high.

South Africa In Driver's Seat After Aiden Markram Century

Earlier, Mitchell Starc led the Australian fightback with a gritty half-century. Starc put up a 59-run partnership with Josh Hazlewood to carry forward his sensational form. Day one and two witnessed 14 wickets fall on each occasion, but day three just saw four wickets, which proved the uncharacteristic nature of the Lord's surface. Starc and Hazlewood's batting display gave South Africa a blueprint and both Markram and Bavuma followed it to the core. Thehy didn't take risks and only punished off the loose balls. Markram was particularly brutal on the offside and brought up his century with a fine shot off Josh Hazlewood.

Markram stood by all the challenges, and despite losing two partners, there wasn't any kind of nervousness from the 30-year-old. Mitchell Starc struck twice to send back Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder to the pavilion.

Markram also became the third batter after Steve Smith and Travis Head to score a century in the WTC final. South Africa are just 69 runs away from their maiden WTC title, and with the pitch offering assistance to the batters, Pat Cummins and Co. need to bring something out of the box to put the Proteas in trouble.

Temba Bavuma Heroics Puts South Africa In Command