WTC Final: Temba Bavuma Displays Heart And Grit, Propels South Africa’s Pursuit Of Success Despite A Sore Hamstring

Updated 13 June 2025 at 21:39 IST
WTC Final: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has shown ultimate dedication towards his side as South Africa battles it out in the World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord's. The Ultimate Test has been a rollercoaster, and both sides have delivered a strong showcase to inch close towards the WTC mace. Bavuma has displayed resilience as he continues to bat despite limping throughout the final session.
Australia and South Africa are going all out while at Lord's Cricket Ground as they seek to make history at the iconic venue. One team would emerge as the winner at the World Test Championship Final, and all eyes are on the final innings as the Proteas Men make a chase for the target.
Skipper Temba Bavuma has battled hard, and he shows no signs of backing down. It has come down to the final innings of SA as they race towards the target, with skipper Temba Bavuma showing resilience despite having a sore hamstring.
South Africa showcased character, and Temba Bavuma displayed utter temperament as he continued to bat despite having a sore hamstring. Throughout the final session so far, the Proteas Men could be seen limping as he makes a run to gather the singles and doubles. Despite being in considerable pain, Bavuma has kept the game on the edge as he and Markram continue to stitch their titanic partnership.
South Africa has a genuine chance to make history at the home of cricket, as Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram have been pushing through in the final session of day three. Their temperament has the fans talking as they counter Australia effectively. The Pat Cummins-led side is scratching their heads as they aren't able to secure a breakthrough in such a critical stage.
As of this writing, the Proteas Men are at 168/2, with Markram and Bavuma standing tall with their partnership. Australia has introduced Beau Webster into the attack as they look to capitalize on any errors from SA.
Published 13 June 2025 at 21:39 IST