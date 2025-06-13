WTC Final: Temba Bavuma Displays Heart And Grit, Propels South Africa’s Pursuit Of Success Despite A Sore Hamstring

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma leaves the field at the end of play on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

WTC Final: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has shown ultimate dedication towards his side as South Africa battles it out in the World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord's. The Ultimate Test has been a rollercoaster, and both sides have delivered a strong showcase to inch close towards the WTC mace. Bavuma has displayed resilience as he continues to bat despite limping throughout the final session.

Temba Bavuma Puts Nation First, Fights Through The Pain In WTC Final

Australia and South Africa are going all out while at Lord's Cricket Ground as they seek to make history at the iconic venue. One team would emerge as the winner at the World Test Championship Final, and all eyes are on the final innings as the Proteas Men make a chase for the target.

Skipper Temba Bavuma has battled hard, and he shows no signs of backing down. It has come down to the final innings of SA as they race towards the target, with skipper Temba Bavuma showing resilience despite having a sore hamstring.

South Africa showcased character, and Temba Bavuma displayed utter temperament as he continued to bat despite having a sore hamstring. Throughout the final session so far, the Proteas Men could be seen limping as he makes a run to gather the singles and doubles. Despite being in considerable pain, Bavuma has kept the game on the edge as he and Markram continue to stitch their titanic partnership.

Solid Performance From The Proteas Men In Day 3

South Africa has a genuine chance to make history at the home of cricket, as Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram have been pushing through in the final session of day three. Their temperament has the fans talking as they counter Australia effectively. The Pat Cummins-led side is scratching their heads as they aren't able to secure a breakthrough in such a critical stage.

