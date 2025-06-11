WTC Final, AUS vs SA: Kagiso Rabada Provides Early Blow To Australia With Quickfire Couple, Enters Elite List Featuring Jacques Kallis

Updated 11 June 2025 at 18:01 IST
South Africa are in the driver's seat against Australia on the first day of the World Test Championship final. At the end of the first session, the Aussies are struggling at 67/4 at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
Captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Proteas bowlers haven't disappointed, and Rabada struck the first blow as he removed Usman Khawaja, followed by Cameron Green. In the proceedings, he has entered an elite list which also featured the likes of Jacques Kallis, Makhaya Ntini and Morne Morkel. The Gujarat Titans pacer has breached the 50-wicket mark against Australia and became the 10th bowler to pick 50 wickets against the Aussies.
Dale Steyn - 70
Hugh Tayfield - 64
Morne Morkel - 58
Makhaya Ntini - 58
Allan Donald - 53
Trevor Goddard - 53
Vernon Philander - 53
Peter Pollock - 52
Kagiso Rabada - 51*
Jacques Kallis - 50
It emerged to be South Africa's session as Marco Jansen dismissed Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne to put Australia in a spot of bother. The defending champions have lost a huge part of their core batting lineup, and only Steve Smith has so far looked convincing.
Australia opted to stick with Marnus Labuschagne as Khawaja's opening partner, but he could just manage 17 runs in the proceedings. Amid his dismal run, he lost another opportunity to stamp up his authority in the Test team. The onus will be on the likes of Beau Webster and Alex Carey to hit the ground running as they cannot afford to make any more mistakes in this ultimate Test match. Australia are the reigning champions and Pat Cummins would not leave any stones unturned to defend their title.
Published 11 June 2025 at 17:50 IST