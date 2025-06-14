WTC Final: Fans Take To Social Media As Temba Bavuma Led South Africa Defeat Australia To Win Biggest Prize In Test Cricket At Lords

The World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia was an enthralling affair as South Africa defeated Australia to win an ICC trophy after 27 years. The World Test Championship final took place at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in England as over a course of four days both teams put up an excellent show of Test cricket. In the end thanks to the valiant effort of Aiden Markram with the bat in South Africa's second innings, the Proteas were able to win their first WTC title that too against Australia who came into the summit clash as the defending champions.

Aiden Markram Stars As South Africa Dethrone Australia

Ahead of the WTC final, it was being predicted that the match will be decided by the bowlers and that is exactly how it was playing out on the first two days of the match. Australia who came in as favorites, dominated South Africa on the first two days of the Test match but things shifted towards the end of Australia's second innings.

Australia thanks to a half century from fast bowler Mitchell Starc were able to put up a target of 282 for South Africa to chase. As the conditions eased for the batters, South Africa got down to chase and ended the third day with only 69 runs to chase on the fourth day thanks to a century from Aiden Markram and a half century from Temba Bavuma.

On the fourth day, South Africa continued their chase and managed to win the WTC final against Australia. With South Africa winning against Australia by five wickets, it also marked the end of the previous WTC cycle which had begun in 2023.

Fans Flood Social Media To Congratulate South Africa On WTC Title Win

Following the massive win by Temba Bavuma and his men, fans took to social media platforms to congratulate the winning team. Here are a few reactions-