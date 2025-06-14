WTC Final Prize Money Revealed! How Much South Africa Earn After Beating Australia In 'The Ultimate Test' At Lords Cricket Ground

Australia and South Africa played an intense match in the final of the World Test Championship. The final of the World Test Championship for the 2023-2025 cycle took place at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in England. Both South Africa and Australia boasted strong performances in the entire cycle but in the end it was South Africa who took home the ultimate crown of Test cricket. Australia were the defending champions heading into the WTC final against South Africa as they had won the 2021-2023 cycle of the WTC, however as things stand right now, South Africa are the new champions in Test cricket after defeating Australia by 5 wickets.

How Much Will South Africa Earn After Beating Australia

As Australia and South Africa's World Test Championship final came to an end, the players are not just fighting to win the trophy but they also had a handsome cash reward awaiting them following a grueling cycle of Test cricket which started in 2023. The ICC have announced a total prize pool of $5.76 Million (Rs. 49.24 Crores).

Out of this massive prize pool which had been announced for the WTC cycle of 2023-2025, South Africa as the new WTC Champions will be getting $3.6 Million (Rs 30.78 Crores). Australia who finished on the second step of the podium will be getting $2.16 Million (Rs. 18.56 Crores).

India will also be getting a share from the prize pool as they finished in third place in the WTC standings. India will be getting $1.44 Million (Rs 12.13 Crores).

Aiden Markram And Temba Bavuma Guide SA To First WTC Title

South Africa went into the World Test Championship final as the underdogs with Australia favorites to lift the trophy. However as the days passed, South Africa have defeated Australia to win their first ICC title in 27 years. Thanks to the valiant efforts of Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram.

Aiden Markram had scored a century with captain Temba Bavuma playing a fantastic innings of 66 before getting dismissed.