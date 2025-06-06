WTC Final, SA vs AUS- Ex-RCB Star AB de Villiers Bets Big On South Africa: 'We Can Upset Australia'

South Africa will aim to end their prolonged trophy drought when they take on Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's. South Africa will hope to follow the current trend in which teams, including RCB and Paris Saint-Germain, have managed to end their title droughts.

AB De Villiers Backs South Africa To Beat Australia In WTC Final

The Proteas have been pretty impressive throughout the current WTC cycle, and Pat Cummins' Australia won't have a walk in the park. Their rich vein of form has seen them reach the ICC ODI World Cup semifinal, the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, the T20 World Cup final, and now the WTC final. But a trophy has eluded them for a long period.

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers feels his country can pull off an upset in the WTC final. In an interaction with Satr Sports he said, “This is a massive moment for South African cricket—a final at Lord’s. The entire nation will be behind our team, and hopefully, we can cross the line,”I’m excited for the challenge. It’s a well-balanced side, and I’m quietly confident we can upset Australia—I say ‘upset’ because they’re clearly the favourites for this ICC World Test Championship Final.

“Australia are a very experienced, well-oiled machine of a team. It won’t be easy for South Africa. But I’m quietly confident because we’re going there with many in-form players and big-hearted guys who have something to prove on this stage.

Australia Await Tough South Africa Test In WTC Final

“For many of these players, it’ll be their first match at Lord’s—hopefully, they’ll settle quickly. But I’m really looking forward to this contest. It’s going to be fantastic cricket—after all, it’s a final, and both teams have earned their place here.”