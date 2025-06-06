WTC Final, SA vs AUS- Ex-RCB Star AB de Villiers Bets Big On South Africa: 'We Can Upset Australia'

Updated 6 June 2025 at 23:28 IST
South Africa will aim to end their prolonged trophy drought when they take on Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's. South Africa will hope to follow the current trend in which teams, including RCB and Paris Saint-Germain, have managed to end their title droughts.
The Proteas have been pretty impressive throughout the current WTC cycle, and Pat Cummins' Australia won't have a walk in the park. Their rich vein of form has seen them reach the ICC ODI World Cup semifinal, the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, the T20 World Cup final, and now the WTC final. But a trophy has eluded them for a long period.
Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers feels his country can pull off an upset in the WTC final. In an interaction with Satr Sports he said, “This is a massive moment for South African cricket—a final at Lord’s. The entire nation will be behind our team, and hopefully, we can cross the line,”I’m excited for the challenge. It’s a well-balanced side, and I’m quietly confident we can upset Australia—I say ‘upset’ because they’re clearly the favourites for this ICC World Test Championship Final.
“Australia are a very experienced, well-oiled machine of a team. It won’t be easy for South Africa. But I’m quietly confident because we’re going there with many in-form players and big-hearted guys who have something to prove on this stage.
“For many of these players, it’ll be their first match at Lord’s—hopefully, they’ll settle quickly. But I’m really looking forward to this contest. It’s going to be fantastic cricket—after all, it’s a final, and both teams have earned their place here.”
Australia have been the team to beat this WTC cycle. The reigning WTC champions beat India in the last WTC final and will start the summit clash as the favourites. The trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will lead the bowling lineup, while the experience of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne would be very handy for them. South Africa will heavily rely on Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi while when it comes to bowling they do have the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen who can wreak havoc on their day.
