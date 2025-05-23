'The Pitch Favors Chasing': X's AI Chat Bot Grok Gives It's Prediction For The Southern Derby IPL Clash Between RCB And SRH

The league stage of the Indian Premier League is almost at an end and the playoffs are fast approaching. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the strongest teams in the current season of the Indian Premier League and are currently in second in the points table. RCB are looking to maintain their top two spot in the Indian Premier League. As Royal Challengers Bengaluru get ready to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad, they will be looking to get a win and go to the top of the table ahead of Gujarat Titans.

Grok's Prediction On The Winner Of SRH vs RCB

X (formerly Twitter)'s AI chat bot Grok has taken the internet by storm. Ahead of the Southern Derby between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Grok was asked to predict the winner of the match.

“In the IPL 2025 match on May 23 at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are favored to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, are in top form with 17 points, aiming for a top-two finish. Virat Kohli’s 505 runs make him a key batter. SRH, already eliminated, rely on Abhishek Sharma (373 runs) but lack consistency. The pitch favors chasing, with five of six games won by the second batting side. Despite SRH’s recent win, RCB’s momentum and stronger lineup should secure them the victory,” Grok said in it's prediction for the match between SRH and RCB.

Virat Kohli Looking To Get Back Into Contention For Orange Cap