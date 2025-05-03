'Cancel The Match': X's AI-Chat Bot Grok Predicts What The Weather Will Be Like During The IPL Clash Between CSK And RCB

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be facing off against one another in their Indian Premier League match on 3rd May 2025. The match will be taking place at Royal Challengers Bengaluru's home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This will be the second time the two teams will be meeting each other this season. The two teams had met in the early stages of IPL 2025 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai where RCB had defeated CSK. As the two teams get ready to meet again, there is heavy prediction of rain playing spoilsport during the match.

Grok Predicts What The Weather Will Be Like During CSK vs RCB

X's ai chat bot was asked to predict what the weather will be like during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. According to Grok, the match will be plagued by rain and thunderstorms with chances being there that the match might be cancelled.

“For the CSK vs. RCB IPL match on May 3, 2025, at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, expect rain and thunderstorms, with a 70% chance of evening showers disrupting the 7:30 PM IST game. Temperatures will be 24°C–28°C. Storms may shorten or cancel the match, splitting points," said AI chat bot Grok in it's prediction.

RCB Looking To Confirm IPL 2025 Playoff Spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are just a win away from confirming a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Any team with 16 points directly qualifies for the playoffs. RCB currently has 14 points in the IPL points table. As they get ready to take on a suffering Chennai Super Kings.