Yashasvi Jaiswal's Heart Celebration Gets Standing Ovation From Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir After Record-Breaking Century in Delhi | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs WI: Young Yashasvi Jaiswal was at his sublime best as he brought up his seventh Test century on Friday in Delhi during the second Test against West Indies. Following the ton, Jaiswal came up with his signature heart celebration which received standing ovation from Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir and the entire team.

ALSO READ: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes 7th Test Hundred Against West Indies

WATCH VIDEO

Enroute the milestone, he broke multiple records. After being cautious during the first session, Jaiswal upped the ante and hit boundaries at will to get to the landmark. His century featured 16 boundaries as well. In his short career, Jaiswal has been very impressive. During his knock, his shot selection was top-notch as he hardly gave the opposition a sniff. He has got runs in Australia, England and now he is dominating at home and at 23 - he is already being labelled as the next big thing in Indian cricket.

The southpaw, in his brief career, has already shown a lot of composure from the very start despite the dismissal of KL Rahul. Not once did he panic. He is now second in an elite list where he has taken fewest innings to breach the 3000-run mark. He has taken 71 innings. Only legendary Sunil Gavaskar is ahead of him in this list.

Fewest Innings To Breach 3000 Run Mark

69 - Sunil Gavaskar

71 - Yashasvi Jaiswal*

74 - Sourav Ganguly

77 - Shubman Gill

78 - Rahul Dravid

79 - Polly Umrigar

80 - Virat Kohli