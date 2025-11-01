Yashasvi Jaiswal Registers Steady Half-Century On Mumbai Return In Ranji Trophy Fixture Against Rajasthan

Ranji Trophy 2025-2026: India sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal played a determined knock for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-2026 fixture against Rajasthan.

Mumbai have locked horns against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy Elite 2025-2026 match, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, from Saturday, November 1.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines For Mumbai In Ranji Trophy 2025-2026

On Day 1 of the ongoing match, Mumbai and India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal registered a resilient half-century. The 23-year-old played a 67-run knock from 97 balls at a strike rate of 69.07. The youngster hammered eight fours and one six during his time on the crease.

In the first delivery of the 32nd over, Rajasthan bowler Ankit Chaudhary made the breakthrough after he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal missed the first two matches for Mumbai in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy due to national duties. Jaiswal was in India's ODI squad for the Australia tour, but was not included in the playing eleven in the three-match series.

Before the start of the 2025-2026 season, Yashasvi Jaiswal decided to part ways with Mumbai and join Goa. But later, the youngster changed his mind and opted to stay.

The 23-year-old's stunning performance in the Ranji trophy fixture will give relief to the Indian Cricket Team selectors ahead of the two-match Test series against South Africa. Jaiswal's stunning performance for Mumbai will help him to get ready for the Test series against the Proteas, which starts from November 14 in Kolkata.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Numbers In First-Class Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal has illustrious numbers in first-class cricket. He has played 46 FC matches and 85 innings, amassing 4520 runs at a strike rate of 66.97 and an average of 56.50. He has scored 16 centuries and 16 fifties in first-class cricket.