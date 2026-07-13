Yastika Bhatia Scripts History For India, Becomes First Woman To Score Test Century At Lord's

India batter Yastika Bhatia became the first-ever woman cricketer to score a Test century at Lord's, producing a memorable 113 against England to etch her name on the iconic honours board and add another glorious chapter to Indian cricket's rich history at the 'Home of Cricket'.

The left-hander's landmark knock came in India's second innings of the one-off Test, making her the first woman to register a century at Lord's since women's Test cricket began at the historic venue. In the process, Bhatia joined an elite list of 13 Indian batters that includes Vinoo Mankad, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane, all of whom have scored Test hundreds at Lord's.

Resuming her innings on 39 not out on Day 3 of the one-off Test match, Bhatia batted with remarkable composure and fluency. She reached her maiden Test century off 145 deliveries with a classy drive through extra cover and celebrated the milestone with an emotional punch of the air.

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Her innings of 113 featured 14 boundaries before she was caught at extra cover while attempting to loft England spinner Sophie Ecclestone. As she walked back, Bhatia received a standing ovation from spectators and members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), while several England players applauded her historic effort.

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Bhatia's century capped an impressive comeback tour after returning to international cricket earlier this year following knee surgery. She had begun the England tour with a half-century in the opening T20I before finishing it with the biggest innings of her Test career.

India's commanding second-innings total was also built around useful contributions from Smriti Mandhana (70) and Richa Ghosh, whose unbeaten 50 helped the visitors declare on 341/7 and set England a daunting target of 457.

Earlier in the match, India pacer Kranti Gaud had become the first woman cricketer to feature on the Lord's honours board for a Test five-wicket haul after claiming outstanding figures of 5/37 in England's first innings.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone also entered the honours board after returning figures of 5/118 in India's second innings, becoming the first England woman to register a Test five-wicket haul at Lord's. She finished with eight wickets in the match after bowling 55.2 overs.