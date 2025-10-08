Rajvir Jawanda Cause Of Death: Punjabi Singer Succumbed to Multiple Organ Failure After Fatal Bike Accident, Hospital Shares Official Statement

Rajvir Jawanda's Cause of Death: The Punjabi singer was rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, following a massive bike accident on September 27. As per reports, the 35-year-old singer's bike collided with stray cattle near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, leaving him with major injuries in the spine and head. In an official notification, the hospital confirmed the singer's death and shared that he succumbed to multiple organ failure despite getting advanced medical treatment.

In their statement, the hospital shared, "Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away at 10:55 AM on October 8, 2025, at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He was admitted on September 27, 2025, in an extremely critical condition following a road accident that caused severe spinal injuries and brain damage. Despite extensive medical support and continuous monitoring by the Critical Care and Neurosurgery teams, he succumbed to multiple organ failure this morning. Our deepest condolences to his family and fans."

Also Read: Rajvir Jawanda Dies At 35: Tributes Pour In For Punjabi Singer



Raqjiv Jawanda was on life support since admission. According to doctors, Jawanda's neurological condition remained critical, with minimal brain activity and no significant improvement despite intensive medical care. A resident of Sector 71, Mohali, Jawanda, rose to fame with songs like Surname, Kamla, Mera Dil and Sardari. He also left a mark on Punjabi cinema with his acting.