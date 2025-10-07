Updated 7 October 2025 at 15:02 IST
Yuvraj Singh Trolls 'Shana' Rohit Sharma Hilariously While Wishing Zaheer Khan on His Birthday
Yuvraj Singh teased his friend Rohit Sharma while wishing Zaheer Khan on his 47th birthday.
Former Yuvraj Singh was in a jolly good mood on Zaheer Khan's 47th birthday. The six-hitting king of India took to Instagram and posted a picture of him along with Zaheer and Rohit from their playing days. In the picture that has now gone viral, one can see the trio in a hotel. In the picture, Rohit is in the middle while the other two are on his sides.
Yuvi Teases Rohit
His post read: Happy birthday Zak @zaheer_khan34, lots of love on your special day brother wonder what shana @rohitsharma45 is trying to do between us."
The trio have played a lot of cricket together and have shared the dressing-room on innumerable occasions. They have won a lot of games for the country during their playing days and are well-respected. For the unversed, Rohit has retired from T20Is and Test cricket, but continues to play ODI cricket. He is in the twilight of his career.
What's Next For Rohit?
There is much speculation around Rohit's ODI future.
While Rohit had himself claimed that he wants to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, the question is - will he be able to remain fit for the next couple of seasons without playing international cricket regularly. Rohit is part of the ODI squad that will travel to Australia later this month and the spotlight would undoubtedly be on him for obvious reasons. Most reports claim that his performances would ensure he stays or not.
