'You Get Subbed Out': Yuzvendra Chahal Receives MS Dhoni's Bat, But Glenn Maxwell Stings Him With A Shredding Remark

Indian leg-spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal was heavily trolled by his teammates in the Punjab Kings after he received a present from the CSK skipper MS Dhoni. The former Indian skipper gave Chahal one of his bats, but Glenn Maxwell was unhinged when he reminded Yuzi about the stark reality during PBKS' matches in IPL 2025.

Glenn Maxwell Gave A Harsh Reality Check To Yuzvendra Chahal

In a video shared by the Punjab Kings on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen profoundly smiling while holding a bat in his hand. When asked, he revealed it was one of MS Dhoni's bats, which he had presented to the leg-spin bowler.

While entering the PBKS dressing room, he encountered Glenn Maxwell and showed it off in front of him. The Aussie asked whose bat was it, and Chahal said that it was from Dhoni.

As Yuzvendra Chahal pulled some shots in the air, Glenn Maxwell asked what he would do with MS Dhoni's bat. When the bowler responded he would play with it, the batting all-rounder gave him a stark reminder that he gets substituted off during the IPL matches.

"You get subbed out in every game," said Glenn Maxwell.

Youngster Priyansh Arya, who was also present in the dressing room cracked jokes by saying, "Some kid in Haryana is going to take this bat for sure."

Punjab Kings All Set For Action In Chennai

Punjab Kings have been a force to reckon with in the IPL 2025 season so far. Under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, the franchise has done extremely well. Quality talents like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and many more have showcased their dominance against the opposition.

PBKS are currently in the fifth position, with five wins and three losses in the nine matches they have played. The match against KKR ended up being a tie due to bad weather, and both teams shared a point each.