Zimbabwe Coach Reveals Blueprint For Super 8 T20 World Cup Match vs India: 'Disrupt Rhythm of...'

India vs Zimbabwe: There is no doubt that India will start favourites against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 game in Chennai. But India would be cautious of not taking their opposition lightly as for them a win is a must if they wish to keep their hopes of a successful title defense alive. Zimbabwe, who have played good cricket throughout the tournament, take on a wounded Indian side. The coach of the Zimbabwean side, Justin Sammons, revealed their blueprint against India. Claiming that he expects India to come hard at them, Sammons said it is important for them to think on their feet and look to disrupt the rhythm of the batters.

‘Disrupt the rhythm of the batters’

"We know the way India is going to come out and it's going to be very similar to the way West Indies approached their innings. They're (India) not going to hold back," Sammons said after the match against West Indies at the Wankhede stadium.

"There will be good learnings from that and how we deal with that, under pressure in the moment, how do we stay calm and just think on our feet and also just try and change things up a little bit, disrupt the rhythm of the batters," he added.

Windies Hammer Zimbabwe

The West Indies side were unstoppable in their first Super 8 game against Zimbabwe. West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 107 runs in Wankhede on Monday. Shimron Hetmyer, who scored 85 off 34 balls, was the star of the show as West Indies posted a mammoth 254 for six in 20 overs. Chasing the mammoth total, none of the Zimbabwean batter even managed to score a fifty.

