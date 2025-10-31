Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ZIM vs AFG 2nd T20I Match Live In India?

Afghan players celebrating after taking a wicket in the 1st T20I | Image: X/@ACBofficials

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan: Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe will lock horns with Rashid Khan's Afghanistan in the upcoming second T20I match of the series, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

The match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in the second T20I match will kick off at 5 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

The Afghans are leading the three-match T20I series after sealing a 53-run win over Zimbabwe in the first match.

Azmatullah Omarzai was named the 'Player of the Match' after his three-wicket haul from a four-over spell and giving just 29 runs.

Earlier in the first T20I match, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat against Zimbabwe.

Ibrahim Zadran (52 runs from 33 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 runs from 25 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) played a fiery knock and propelled Afghanistan to 180/6 in the first innings.

Sikandar Raza led the Zimbabwe bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. Blessing Muzarabani also took two wickets.

During the run chase, Zimbabwe's openers failed to cement a crucial partnership, which put them in a difficult position. In the end, Brad Evans (24 runs from 19 balls, 2 fours) and Tinotenda Maposa (32 runs from 15 balls, 5 fours) tried their best, but the Afghanistan bowling successfully bundled out Zimbabwe for 127, sealing a 53-run win.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Azmatullah Omarzai led the Afghan bowling attack after their four and three-wicket hauls, respectively.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, October 31.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match get underway?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match will get underway at 5 PM IST.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match will not be televised in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (Wk), Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer.