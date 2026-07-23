Zimbabwe vs India, Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where to Watch on TV, Online

Zimbabwe vs India, 1st T20I: Team India would be taking on Zimbabwe in a T20I series following the humiliating loss against England recently. The Men in Blue, who are the world champions in the format, would look to reinstate their status. India would start favourites without a doubt, but again - Zimbabwe cannot be taken as pushovers. Sikandar Raza would lead the hosts.

The Men in Blue have historically had the wood over the African nation. In T20Is, the two teams have met 14 times. Out of these, the Indian team won 11 games while Zimbabwe have three wins to their credit. Even though India are considered the favourites in the upcoming series. But one cannot overlook Zimbabwe's dominance on their home soil.

Eyes would be on the attacking Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following their dismal run in the UK recently.

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Zim vs Ind, 1st T20I: Streaming And All You Need to Know

When is the Zimbabwe-India first T20I?

The Zimbabwe vs India first T20I is on Thursday, July 23.

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When does the Zimbabwe-India first T20I begin?

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and India begins at 4:30PM IST.

When is the toss for the first T20I between Zimbabwe and India?

The toss for the first T20I between Zimbabwe and India will take place at 4:00PM IST.

Where to watch the first T20I between Zimbabwe and India?

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be broadcast on Unite8, and live streaming on the FanCode app.

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Zim vs Ind, Predicted XIs

Zim Probable XI: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (w)/Tafadzwa Tsiga, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani