Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I In India?

After two exhilarating matches, the Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe will have a thrilling series decider in the third T20I. The Lankan Lions had secured a win in the first T20I to pick up the lead, but the Sikandar Raza-led Chevrons pulled off a spectacular performance with the ball.

The finish in the second T20I allowed the ZIM vs SL series to end in thrilling fashion as the series is perfectly poised at 1-1. Both sides required one more win to cap off the series as the winners.

Zimbabwe & Sri Lanka All Set For Thrilling 3rd T20I Clash At Harare

The second T20I between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka turned out to be a game-changer for the hosts, as their commanding performance with the ball showcased their developmental prowess in the shortest format.

The Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka were bowled out at just 80 runs in the second T20I, which was their lowest ever score against Zimbabwe. It was also their second-lowest T20I total.

The Chevrons' pace duo wreaked havoc, with Brad Evans picking up a 3/15 spell while captain Sikandar Raza secured three wickets while conceding just 11 runs.

The Zimbabwe pacers' brilliance tore apart Sri Lanka's top and middle order as the hosts secured a historic win. It was their second-ever T20I win over SL.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming

When Will The 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe be played?

The 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will take place on Sunday, September 07, 2025.

Where will the 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe be played?

The 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

When will the 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe start?

The 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will commence at 05:00 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where can we watch the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I on TV?

Unfortunately, the 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will not be televised in India.

How can we watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe?