Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:34 IST

2 US Navy SEALs Who Went Missing After Iranian Ship Raid Now Presumed Dead

US Navy SEALs who went missing following an attempt to thwart Iran’s missile-smuggling bid are presumed dead.

Digital Desk
Navy SEALs who went missing during a nighttime raid now presumed dead
Navy SEALs who went missing during a nighttime raid now presumed dead | Image:US CentCom
Washington: Two Navy SEALs who went missing during a nighttime raid on an Iranian ship off the coast of Somalia on January 11 are now presumed dead, according to the US. military officials. The mission aimed to uncover evidence of Iran supplying ballistic and cruise missiles to Houthi fighters in Yemen.

Following the operation, one SEAL fell into rough waters, and a second SEAL attempted a rescue. After a 10-day search covering over 21,000 square miles with assistance from Spain and Japan, recovery efforts have commenced, as announced by U.S. Central Command on Sunday.

US Army General Expresses Condolences

US Army Gen. Michael ‘Erik’ Kurilla, head of Central Command, expressed condolences, stating, "We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honour their sacrifice and example. Our prayers are with the SEALs' families, friends, the U.S. Navy, and the entire Special Operations community during this time." The US officials are withholding additional information about the deceased out of respect for their families.

The Houthis, in response to perceived Israeli attacks in Gaza, have been targeting commercial and military ships off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea. The U.S. has countered these actions with airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The incident highlights the complex and challenging nature of military operations in the region.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:34 IST

