Updated March 1st, 2024 at 14:07 IST

MoD Inks Deals Worth Rs 39,000 Cr with HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace for Critical Acquisitions

Among the deals inked, one is with HAL for RD-33 Aero-engines for MiG-29s, two are with L&T and another two with BrahMos Aersopace.

Digital Desk
India's Defence Ministry seals contracts with HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace for a range of critical acquisitions totaling Rs 39,125.39 crore.
India's Defence Ministry seals contracts with HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace for a range of critical acquisitions totaling Rs 39,125.39 crore. | Image:Indian Navy
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: In a massive push to India's indigenous defence capabilities, the Defense Ministry has inked five contracts worth Rs 39,125.39 crore. Among the deals inked, one is with HAL for RD-33 Aero-engines for MiG-29s, two are with L&T for Close-in Weapon Systems & High-Power Radars, and two are with BrahMos Aerospace for missiles.

The Cabinet Council of Security (CCS) had already greenlighted the acquisition for High-Powered Radar and CIWS, as well as over 200 BrahMos missiles, as per prior reports.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

