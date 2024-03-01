Advertisement

New Delhi: In a massive push to India's indigenous defence capabilities, the Defense Ministry has inked five contracts worth Rs 39,125.39 crore. Among the deals inked, one is with HAL for RD-33 Aero-engines for MiG-29s, two are with L&T for Close-in Weapon Systems & High-Power Radars, and two are with BrahMos Aerospace for missiles.

The Cabinet Council of Security (CCS) had already greenlighted the acquisition for High-Powered Radar and CIWS, as well as over 200 BrahMos missiles, as per prior reports.