Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian government has reportedly approved deals worth around Rs 13,000 crore to strengthen the country's air defence capabilities against threats from China and Pakistan. These deals, cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, involve acquiring new high-power radars and close-in weapon systems from Indian manufacturer Larsen and Toubro. The new radars, part of a project valued at approximately Rs 6,000 crore, will replace and enhance the existing radar network along the Northern and Western borders. This upgrade has the overall aim to strengthen the Indian Air Force's ability to monitor air activity in these regions and safeguard vital assets.

Additionally, the Cabinet Committee on Security has given the green light to the Made in India Close-in Weapon System project, worth about Rs 7,000 crore. This project, based on a derivative of air defence guns, is designed to provide stronger protection against drone and aircraft attacks on critical assets and points.

Advertisement

Production & Deployment Plans that IAF and Centre Intend On

IAF's Arudhra Radar

Larsen and Toubro will manufacture the new radars and CIWS in collaboration with several Indian small and medium enterprises, thereby generating significant employment opportunities in the defence sector.The decision to approve these projects comes at a time when India is striving to enhance its radar coverage along both its northern and western borders. The Indian Air Force plans to deploy a large number of indigenous radars in phases to achieve comprehensive coverage of the intended areas.

Advertisement

The CIWS project was initiated following the detection of drones near a critical area, prompting the need for a close-in weapon system to enhance security. It was developed through close collaboration between the Air Force and Indian Army officials, with input from Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, who has been actively involved in various Make in India initiatives.

CCS Clears Deal for BrahMos Worth Rs 19,000 Crore

BrahMos on display.

In addition to these air defence projects, the Narendra Modi government has also approved a procurement for the Indian Navy. Over 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, worth more than Rs 19,000 crore, have been cleared for purchase. This decision follows efforts by the new BrahMos management, led by Chairman Atul Rane and Deputy Chairman Sanjeev Joshi, to streamline acquisitions by the armed forces.

Further, More made-in-India acquisitions are expected to be cleared in the future more more focus into strengthening the country's defence capabilities through domestic production.