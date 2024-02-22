Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Mega BrahMos Sale: CCS Approves Indian Navy's Purchase of Over 200 Missiles Valued at Rs 19,000Cr

BrahMos are extremely vital for the Indian navy's operations against ships and in attack missions, and most of the nation's warships are armed with this missile

Digital Desk
everal Southeast Asian countries have also shown interest in deploying the BrahMos missile system. | Image:BrahMos Aerospace
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a big move for the Indian Navy, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the purchase of over 200 BrahMos extended-range supersonic cruise missiles. This decision, valued at approximately Rs 19,000 crore, was made during a meeting on Wednesday, according to top government sources.

The contract is expected to be finalised in the first week of March between BrahMos Aerospace and the Ministry of Defense.

BrahMos Missile being fired from an Indian Destroyer.

BrahMos: The Missile That's Vital for Naval Operations

 The BrahMos missiles are extremely vital for the Indian navy's operations against ships and in attack missions, and most of the nation's warships are armed with this lethal missile.

 BrahMos Aerospace started off as a joint venture between India and Russia and now develops supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms. The company's following reforms and desire to be aligned with the NDA government’s vision of Atmanirbharta increased the indigenization of the BrahMos missile, with most of the parts now being produced domestically.

The missile is also set to be sold to the Philippines, marking its first international sale. Several Southeast Asian countries have also shown interest in deploying the missile system.

Export Target of $5 Billion to be Realised by 2025 with BrahMos: Atul Rane

BrahMos in display. Image: AP 

Atul Rane, the head of BrahMos Aerospace, aims to achieve a USD 5 billion export target by 2025, following the initial deal with the Philippines valued at 375 million dollars. The company has conducted test firings with a high level of indigenous content and is equipping the missile with an indigenous seeker.

The sale of the BrahMos missile system to partner countries is expected to create opportunities for other Indian-made weapon systems like the Akash and ATAGS howitzers. The Indian defence industry is now, as per reports, focusing on improving hardware quality to compete globally and succeed in export markets.

Indian systems are being showcased abroad, and some public sector units have established offices in potential markets for sales and support.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 17:17 IST

