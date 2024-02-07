IIT Madras & Munitions India to Develop Nation's First Smart Artillery Shell, Akin to US Excalibur

Advertisement

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has joined hands with Munitions India Limited, a defence public sector enterprise, to create India's first 155 smart ammunition, similar to the US M982 Excalibur that even India uses in its M777 UltraLight howitzer.

According to reports, the main aim is to increase the accuracy of the 155 mm shell with a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of 10 metres. Currently, Indian-made ammunition has a CEP of 500 metres. The collaboration also intends to boost lethality at the terminal impact point, basically increasing the kinetic impact of the shells.

Primary Objectives India Aims to Fulfil with the Smart Artillery

Munitions India, the largest manufacturer of ammunition and explosives for the armed and paramilitary forces in the country, is partnering with Prof. G Rajesh and his team of researchers from the Department of Aerospace Engineering at IIT Madras for this two-year project.

The primary objectives, according to Prof. Rajesh, of this initiative include developing a special purpose shell containing a guidance, navigation, and control system, along with roll isolation strategies, a canard actuation system, a fuse, a shell body, and a warhead.

In an effort to bring indigenization in India's #defence sector, @iitmadras will be partnering with @IndiaMunitions, to develop India’s first indigenously designed 155 Smart Ammunition. The objective is to increase the accuracy of the 155 mm shell within a CEP of 10 metres. pic.twitter.com/EWoEw1e9ms — IIT Madras (@iitmadras) February 5, 2024

“The smart projectile will have complex technologies such as miniaturised electronics, sensors, and mechanical structures. The proposed smart projectile will use the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) for guidance. This means independence from foreign governments’ satellite systems," Rajesh added.

Ravi Kant, Chairman and Managing Director of Munitions India, also spoke about the importance of this project for India's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) goal. Prof. Rajesh had also added that the 155mm Indian Smart Ammunition can be launched from 39 and 45-calibre artillery guns without any modifications to the gun system.

About Desi-Excalibur

Key features of the smart ammunition include being fin-stabilised, canard-controlled, and guided, with a maximum range of 38 km and a minimum range of 8 km. The ammunition as of now can operate with a 3-mode fuse operation (point detonation, height of burst, and delayed detonation) and is guided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) with GPS backup. This use of NAVIC as the primary guidance system would also ensure complete independence from foreign agency involvement in guiding the ammunition.