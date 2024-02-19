A new ‘spy’ satellite made by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), is getting ready to go into space. | Image: Indian Army/ SpaceX

New Delhi: India is gearing up to launch its first indigenous spy satellite developed by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) via a SpaceX rocket by April to increase Indian Armed Forces’ intelligence capabilities, media reports said. This development reportedly highlights India's ambition to grow its defence infrastructure by securing discreet information, commonly referred to as intelligence, for its armed forces.

India to Achieve Atmanirbharta by Eliminating Foreign Vendors for Intelligence

Previously, Indian authorities had to rely on foreign vendors for acquiring precise coordinates and timing data. However, with the deployment of this homegrown satellite, India would likely gain autonomy in monitoring its territories and exercising full ground control.

The ground control centre further reports indicate it will likely be established in Bengaluru. The role of the centre in its essence would be to guide the satellite and process the imagery it captures. This centre is being established in collaboration with Satellogic, a Latin-American company.

Spy Satellite Data to Be Shared for Global Cooperation in Security

The TASL satellite's imagery will not only strengthen India's defence capabilities but will also be shared with friendly nations, encouraging an environment of global cooperation in security matters, reports added. While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has its satellites, their application is limited due to coverage constraints, necessitating reliance on US companies for spy data. The escalation of tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control has further outlined the need for better surveillance and intelligence gathering capabilities.

In a separate development, ISRO recently launched the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite aboard the GSLV F14 spacecraft from the Sriharikota spaceport. This satellite will help to improve weather forecasts and provide early warnings for natural disasters.