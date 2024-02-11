Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Army has taken a significant step in the procurement process by giving the green light for the purchase of a 155 mm X 52 Cal Towed Gun System (TGS) and accompanying Gun Towing Vehicles under its Field Artillery Rationalisation Program (FARP) on Saturday. The procurement is according to the Army’s released Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) under the Buy Indian-Designed, Developed and made or Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

AoN Specifies Key Requirements For the Towed Gun System

According to the AoN, the TGS should be of 155 mm calibre with a barrel length of 52 calibres.

Additionally, the system should have a weight of 15,000 kg or less, and a minimum service life of 20 years is also listed in the AoN.

The TGS should have a maximum firing range exceeding 40 km, a minimum range of 5 km in high angle.

Further, the TGS should be compatible with all in-service 155 mm ammunition, to avoid logistical problems.

Also, the barrel life of the TGS should be at least 1500 Equivalent Full Charge (EFC).

Army Plans to Procure 400 TGS Along with 307 ATAGS

As per prior reports, the Indian Army in September made chartered plans to boost its firepower by procuring 400 howitzers from Indian companies for Rs 6500 Crore. The Army wants to use guns made in India to support the local industry and improve its weapons.

The plan is to acquire 155 mm X 52 calibre Towed Gun Systems, which are lighter and easier to use than older models. These new guns will be able to be used in high-altitude areas like the mountains. The Army is also looking to buy 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) for use along the borders with China and Pakistan. These guns have completed all the tests and could be ordered very soon. They were developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with the help of private companies.

Advertisement

The DRDO is working closely with both private and public sectors to develop new weapons..The Army's plan to buy these new guns is part of its larger effort to modernise its artillery regiments.