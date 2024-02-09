Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Army has reportedly secured a patent for a "Hexacopter Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft for Surveillance at High Altitude Areas (HAA), according to an official statement on Friday.

Further the Army statement added that this now-patented innovation will be used by the army to carry out Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Detection tasks in High Altitude Areas (HAA) and thus will make it easier for Field commanders to know what's happening in real-time.