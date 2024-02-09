Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:34 IST
Indian Army Secures Patent for High-Altitude Surveillance Hexacopter
The now-patented innovation will make it easier for Field commanders to know what's happening in real-time.
The Indian Army's newly patented Hexacopter enables surveillance in High Altitude Areas | Image:Indian Army
New Delhi: The Indian Army has reportedly secured a patent for a "Hexacopter Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft for Surveillance at High Altitude Areas (HAA), according to an official statement on Friday.
Further the Army statement added that this now-patented innovation will be used by the army to carry out Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Detection tasks in High Altitude Areas (HAA) and thus will make it easier for Field commanders to know what's happening in real-time.
Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:30 IST
