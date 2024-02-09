Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Indian Army Secures Patent for High-Altitude Surveillance Hexacopter

The now-patented innovation will make it easier for Field commanders to know what's happening in real-time.

Digital Desk
The Indian Army's newly patented Hexacopter enables surveillance in High Altitude Areas
The Indian Army's newly patented Hexacopter enables surveillance in High Altitude Areas | Image:Indian Army
New Delhi: The Indian Army has reportedly secured a patent for a "Hexacopter Tactical Remotely Piloted Aircraft for Surveillance at High Altitude Areas (HAA), according to an official statement on Friday. 

Further the Army statement added that this now-patented innovation will be used by the army to carry out Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Detection tasks in High Altitude Areas (HAA) and thus will make it easier for Field commanders to know what's happening in real-time.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

