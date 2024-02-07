English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

'It can be a turner': Lt. Priyanka Elucidates How Pinaka Weapon System Can be a 'Game Changer'

As India embraces the colours of patriotism in the 75th Republic Day Celebrations, Lt. Priyanka Sevda gave an insight into the Pinaka Multi Rocket Launcher.

Digital Desk
Lt. Priyanka leads the Pinaka contingent
Lt. Priyanka leads the Pinaka contingent | Image:ANI
New Delhi - As India embraces the colours of patriotism in the 75th Republic Day Celebrations, Lt. Priyanka Sevda gave an insight into the Pinaka Multiple Launcher Rocket System, which she led at the 2024 Republic Day Parade. Ahead of the momentous occasion Sevda elucidated her long journey in an exclusive conversation with Republic. Belonging to the Regiment of Artillery from the 1890 Rocket Regiment, Priyanka hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. What makes the Pinaka system special is the fact that it was indigenously developed by the DRDO. Pinaka was among the multiple indigenous weapon systems that were showcased in the 2024 Republic Day Parade. 

When asked about what kind of a role the  Pinaka satellite will play in the future, Lt. Sevda took time to laud the Weapon system's accuracy. “The Pinaka system is indigenously developed by the DRDO and the range is approximately 40 and the guided extended range is approximately 75 kilometres. It has the potential to turn the counter bombardment ineffective,” she told Republic. “It can engage with time-sensitive targets with high accuracy and it can be a turner on the battleground. It's an all-terrain vehicle with high mobility, it is accurate and can fire up to extended ranges with high accuracy,” she furthered. 

Lt. Sevda on how she feels to get the opportunity

Ahead of the main event, Lt Sevda insisted that it felt “surreal” when she got the opportunity to represent the weapon system. “I feel amazing and it's a surreal feeling to be leading the Pinaka,” Lt Sevda told Republic days before the parade. “As this year’s theme is “Naari Shakti” we are also displaying atma “Nirbharta”. So myself leading the Indigenous Pinaka system is the epitome of it,” she added. Lt. Sevda went on to recall the time she was in the Academy and called those days memorable. “Academy days are memorable for every officer. Every day from the moment I joined the academy to the day of my passing out parade. Every moment is vividly engraved in my head,” the Lieutenant remarked. She noted that once someone is enrolled in the academy they grow as a person and within 2 hours they evolve as a Cadet from a college-going student. When asked about why she decided to be part of the Regiment of Artillery, Lt, Sevda insisted that she feels a “sense of belonging" in this regiment. “It gives a sense of belonging, RT is a technical arm and there is so much to learn. It is known as the ‘God of War’ and I was fascinated by it," she said. 
 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

