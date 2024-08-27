sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:20 IST, August 27th 2024

US Greenlights $52.8 Million Sale of ASW Sonobuoys to India amid China threat in Indo-Pacific

The U.S. Secretary of State has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to India, valued at $52.8 million, for Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) sonobuoys.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
ASW Sonobuoys
This deal is seen as a significant step in strengthening U.S.-India strategic ties, helping India counter the growing threat posed by China’s expanding military presence in the region. | Image: Republic/US Navy
  • 3 min read
