Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Collision of 2 British Navy Minesweeper Near Bahrain Leaves Giant Hole in HMS Bangor's Hull | Watch

A collision occurred between two UK minesweeper vessels while they were docking off the coast of Bahrain.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
HMS Bangor collides with HMS Chiddingfold in Bahrain
HMS Bangor collides with HMS Chiddingfold in Bahrain | Image:X - @MilitaryBanter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manama - A collision occurred between two UK minesweeper vessels while they were docking off the coast of Bahrain. According to the IJK Defence Journal, the coalition between HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Bangor took place on Saturday morning, leaving one of the vessels severely damaged. The video of the coalition started to circulate online, in which HMS Chiddingfold can be seen reversing into HMS Bangor, causing a major mechanical failure to the vessel. While the authorities assured that no injuries were reported, they did not specify when the vessel could return to frontline duties. 

Shortly after the video of the whole incident circulated online, a British military spokesperson confirmed the embarrassing mishap and mentioned that the cause of the accident is currently under investigation. The spokesperson also told the UK Defence Journal that the team would be dispatched to assess the damage and formulate a plan for repairs. The impact of the coalition left a gaping hole in the side of the Sandown-class minehunter, nearly destroying the galley and bedrooms of the HMS Bangor. The damage was severe since HMS Bangor was constructed from fibreglass instead of steel to mitigate the threat from magnetic mines.

The incident occurred at a strategically crucial location

When asked in detail about what exactly happened a spokesperson from the British Royal Navy said that it is inappropriate to give details on the matter at such an early stage. “We are aware of an incident concerning two Minehunters alongside in Bahrain. There are no casualties as a result of this incident, and it would be inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said in a statement to UK Defence Journal. While the exact location of the accident was not disclosed the incident occurred in a region of strategic importance. More than 160 large merchant ships pass through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the nearby Strait of Hormuz each day, the atrocities of the Houthis in the region have affected the global maritime trade in a significant way. 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:54 IST

