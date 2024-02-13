Advertisement

Hague: As the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates in Gaza, a Dutch court has instructed the Netherlands government to halt the supply of F-35 fighter jet spare parts to Israel, according to media reports. The Court, according to an ANI report, made the decision expressing concerns that these parts could be used in actions that violate international humanitarian laws.

The court's verdict spoke about the perceived risk associated with the exported parts being used in attacks on Gaza, resulting in unacceptable and indiscriminate harm to civilians. Despite arguments from the Dutch government suggesting that the exports did not require further scrutiny, the court disagreed and underlined the need for a reassessment.

However, the Dutch government has stated its intention to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, as, according to Dutch officials, the sale of the weapons’ spare parts is important for Israel's defence against regional threats such as those from Iran, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon.

This decision was announced after human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Oxfam, appealed against a previous court ruling that dismissed their concerns about the contribution of these parts to alleged violations of humanitarian law by Israel in Gaza. These organisations have accused the Dutch government of potentially being complicit in war crimes by continuing the exports.

In response to the December court dismissal of the case, which cited the government's discretion in considering political and policy factors in arms exports, the appeals court took a different stance. It added that political and economic considerations should not outweigh the risk of violating war laws. As a result of the appeals court's ruling, the government has been instructed to cease all exports of fighter jet parts to Israel within seven days. Judge Bas Boele, delivering the verdict, said that there's an ‘undeniable’ risk associated with the exported F-35 parts being used in actions that breach international humanitarian laws. The ruling was met with approval from several individuals present in the courtroom.